Ronald Acuña placed on the DL with a mild ACL sprain

Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuña left yesterday’s game against the Red Sox after taking an ugly tumble after crossing first base. At the time he was listed as having “knee and back pain” pending further evaluation. That evaluation is now in.

The Braves announced a little bit ago that Acuña has a mild ACL sprain in his left knee and a left knee contusion. The exam also showed a lower back contusion. He will be placed on the disabled list and reevaluated at the end of the 10-day period.

That seems to be pretty decent news for Acuña and the Braves. Players who have taken headers at first base like that in the past — I’m thinking Bryce Harper and Kevin Kiermaier — have missed far more time.

Acuña is hitting .265/.326/.453 with five home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 runs scored in his first 129 big league plate appearances. Losing him will not be great for Atlanta, but losing him for a relatively short period will be manageable.

Follow @craigcalcaterra