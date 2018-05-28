Pirates’ David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora had to be separated after Monday’s loss

The Pirates were in first place as recently as May 17, but the club has hit the skids since then. After Monday afternoon’s 7-0 loss to the Cubs, the Pirates are now in fourth place at 28-25, having lost eight of their last 10 games. The frustration was evident as third baseman David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora had to be separated in the dugout after the conclusion of Monday’s game.
Via Chase Williams of WPXI:
It’s not known exactly what the disagreement was about, but I’m sure we will find out soon. The club held a postgame meeting, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.
The Pirates have two more games with the Cubs before going on a brief four-game road trip to St. Louis.
After Monday afternoon’s walk-off 4-3 victory over the Mets, the Braves announced that the club has selected the contract of minor league outfielder Dustin Peterson.
Peterson, 23, is the No. 13 prospect in the Braves’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. This season with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .267/.319/.457 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 113 plate appearances. He had a rough 2017 campaign due to a hamate bone injury, but he is healthy now.
The Padres selected Peterson in the second round of the 2013 draft. The club then sent him to the Braves in the Justin Upton deal in December 2014.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña went on the disabled list on Monday after suffering a mild ACL sprain on Sunday against the Red Sox. Peterson will take Acuña’s spot on the roster.