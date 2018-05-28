Pirates’ David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora had to be separated after Monday’s loss

The Pirates were in first place as recently as May 17, but the club has hit the skids since then. After Monday afternoon’s 7-0 loss to the Cubs, the Pirates are now in fourth place at 28-25, having lost eight of their last 10 games. The frustration was evident as third baseman David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora had to be separated in the dugout after the conclusion of Monday’s game.

Via Chase Williams of WPXI:

Frustration starting to boil over for the as Joey Cora and David Freese need to be separated following the #Pirates 8th loss in their last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/iekARkXlkh — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 28, 2018

It’s not known exactly what the disagreement was about, but I’m sure we will find out soon. The club held a postgame meeting, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

The Pirates have two more games with the Cubs before going on a brief four-game road trip to St. Louis.

