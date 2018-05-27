Video: Shin-Soo Choo hits a historic walk-off home run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo hit one for the history books on Saturday as he fueled the team’s 4-3 win over the Royals with a walk-off home run in the 10th. The homer — a leadoff solo shot off of a Kevin McCarthy fastball — was Choo’s eighth of the year and 176th of his career, giving him the edge over Hideki Matsui for the most MLB home runs by an Asian-born player.

Exactly what happened to the ball afterwards is still a bit of a mystery, though the Rangers put out a PSA after the game’s dramatic finish. It doesn’t look like anyone has stepped forward with the ball just yet.

We have a request… Choo’s HR, which set a ML record for most career homers by an Asian-born player, landed in the @Royals’ bullpen. The ball was then tossed to a lucky fan in the outfield… IN SHORT, Choo would like the ⚾️. Reply with proof/ticket stub if you got it! pic.twitter.com/BU6ykTgGHz — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 26, 2018

Choo, 35, is off to a solid start this season. While he’s nowhere near the .276-average, 3.4+ fWAR totals of years past, he’s batting a strong .259/.359/.423 with eight home runs, two stolen bases and a .782 OPS in 234 plate appearances so far.

His extra-inning blast gave the Rangers the necessary advantage for their 22nd win of the year. Had it not been for Bartolo Colon‘s three-run snafu in the third inning, the right-hander would have joined Choo with a historical milestone of his own: the most career pitcher wins by a Dominican-born player, with 243.