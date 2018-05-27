Mookie Betts is day-to-day with left side tightness

Red Sox slugger Mookie Betts was removed from Sunday’s lineup after experiencing tightness in his left side, according to a team announcement. It’s not clear exactly when or how Betts sustained the injury, but he’s considered day-to-day while the Red Sox try to determine whether the issue is more serious than it appears.
Betts, 25, has managed to steer clear of the disabled list throughout his five-year career in the majors. He dealt with a minor bout of hamstring tightness earlier this season and was temporarily held back with a contusion in his right shoulder, but has yet to suffer any significant injuries. Through Saturday, he boasted a .359/.437/.750 batting line with a league-leading 19 doubles, 17 home runs, and 1.187 OPS through 213 PA.
Blake Swihart took Betts’ place in left field for Sunday’s series finale against the Braves. It’s his first start in the outfield since June 2016. The Red Sox currently trail the Braves 4-0 in the fifth inning.
Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area hints that the Giants may be done with outfielder Hunter Pence. It’s not clear just how seriously the club is contemplating such a decision, but there are six days remaining on Pence’s rehab assignment, at which point they’ll be able to recall him, reassign him to the minors or release him.
The 35-year-old outfielder has struggled to make a full recovery after spraining his right thumb during the first week of the season. Pence bounced back for a 17-game run with the Giants in April, during which he slashed a meager .172/.197/.190 with one double and one stolen base in 61 plate appearances, but was eventually placed on the disabled list with recurring soreness in his finger. He currently sports a promising .318/.359/.388 batting line with four extra-base hits (including a grand slam) over 92 PA in Triple-A Sacramento.
Despite his recent resurgence in Triple-A, the Giants may not need the additional outfield depth just yet. Mac Williamson, who was recalled in the wake of Pence’s DL assignment, has already cemented the starting role in left field and is off to a strong start at the plate as well. Of course, if the Giants decide to say a premature goodbye to their veteran outfielder (who, it should be said, helped them to two World Series championships over the last seven seasons), it’ll cost them the remaining balance on his $18.5 million salary for 2018.