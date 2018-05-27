Getty Images

Kris Medlen retires from baseball

By Ashley VarelaMay 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Diamondbacks right-hander Kris Medlen has announced his retirement from baseball, writes Zach Buchanan of The Athletic. According to a team official, Medlen forewent his scheduled start for Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The Diamondbacks have yet to officially confirm the report.

The 32-year-old righty inked a minor league deal with Arizona prior to the 2018 season and was eventually recalled for a spot start in early May. He lasted four innings on seven runs, four walks and four strikeouts in his first and only loss of the year. Things didn’t go any smoother in Triple-A, where he went 0-5 in seven starts with a 5.03 ERA, 4.0 BB/9 and 7.7 SO/9 across 34 innings.

Medlen will hang up his cleats after completing an eight-year track in the majors with the Braves, Royals and Diamondbacks. He delivered his strongest performance in Atlanta during the 2012 season, posting a 10-1 record in 12 starts and delivering a cumulative 1.57 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 7.8 SO/9 across 138 innings out of the rotation and bullpen. Two Tommy John surgeries took their toll on Medlen, however, limiting his effectiveness off the mound and preventing him from duplicating those career-high numbers in back-to-back stints with the Royals and D-backs. Notwithstanding his post-recovery struggles, the veteran righty will top off his career with a respectable 3.33 ERA and 9.1 fWAR, two complete games, and three playoff runs — including a World Series championship with the 2015 Royals.

Ronald Acuña leaves Sunday’s game with knee and lower back pain

By Bill BaerMay 27, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox due to knee and lower back pain, the club announced. Acuña stumbled after crossing the first base bag attempting to beat out a ground ball in the top of the seventh inning. Here’s video of the play:

The injury looked worse than vague knee and lower back pain. Acuña will certainly undergo testing and the Braves should provide more information on his status later tonight or on Monday.

Acuña went 1-for-3 with a walk before exiting. In his first 129 major league plate appearances, he’s hitting .265/.326/.453 with five home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 runs scored.