Clayton Kershaw to come off disabled list on Thursday

Astros second baseman José Altuve recorded a hit in 10 consecutive plate appearances between Friday and Sunday against the Indians. If the Astros were still in the National League, that would tie a league record, but the AL and overall record is 12 consecutive hits, which was accomplished by the Tigers’ Walt Dropo on July 14 and 15 in 1952. Altuve’s 10 consecutive hits did set a new Astros record, however. The previous club record was eight, set by Altuve last season.

In his third plate appearance on Friday, Altuve grounded out to shortstop. Here were his next 10 trips to the dish:

Two-run double Double Infield single Two-run home run Single Triple Single Infield single RBI double RBI single

This was hit No. 10:

10 straight ABs, 10 straight hits.@JoseAltuve27 could bat over .300 while blindfolded. pic.twitter.com/4XiEAwuTJr — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2018

In his final at-bat in the top of the ninth on Sunday, Altuve lined out to center field to end his streak. Teammate Josh Reddick, currently on the disabled list, was impressed with the streak:

Holy Altuve! Wow — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) May 27, 2018

After Sunday’s performance, Altuve is hitting .332/.378/.459 with three home runs, 28 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 239 plate appearances this season. His OPS was .760 after Thursday’s game and is now .837.

