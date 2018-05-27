Clayton Kershaw to come off disabled list on Thursday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ace Clayton Kershaw will be activated from the disabled list to start on Thursday against the Phillies, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw, 30, has been on the disabled list since May 6 due to left biceps tendinitis. The lefty carries a 2.86 ERA with a 48/10 K/BB ratio in 44 innings across seven starts this season.
Kershaw has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, accruing only 27 starts last year and 21 starts in 2016. His most recent injury cost him four starts.
Astros second baseman José Altuve recorded a hit in 10 consecutive plate appearances between Friday and Sunday against the Indians. If the Astros were still in the National League, that would tie a league record, but the AL and overall record is 12 consecutive hits, which was accomplished by the Tigers’ Walt Dropo on July 14 and 15 in 1952. Altuve’s 10 consecutive hits did set a new Astros record, however. The previous club record was eight, set by Altuve last season.
In his third plate appearance on Friday, Altuve grounded out to shortstop. Here were his next 10 trips to the dish:
- Two-run double
- Double
- Infield single
- Two-run home run
- Single
- Triple
- Single
- Infield single
- RBI double
- RBI single
This was hit No. 10:
In his final at-bat in the top of the ninth on Sunday, Altuve lined out to center field to end his streak. Teammate Josh Reddick, currently on the disabled list, was impressed with the streak:
After Sunday’s performance, Altuve is hitting .332/.378/.459 with three home runs, 28 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 239 plate appearances this season. His OPS was .760 after Thursday’s game and is now .837.