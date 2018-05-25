Danny Farquhar to throw out first pitch at White Sox game

Last month Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, causing him to collapse while in the dugout during a Sox game. He underwent emergency surgery and spent over two weeks in the hospital recovering from the ordeal.
While Farquhar will not pitch at all in 2018 per his doctor’s instructions, he will be back on the field at a White Sox game next week, with Scott Merkin of MLB.com reporting that Farquhar will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before next Friday night’s game against the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Farquhar’s wife, children and the doctors, nurses and staff from the RUSH University Hospital medical team which treated him will also be in attendance for the first pitch on what should be a very special night in Chicago.
In a less-notable move on Friday, the Rays acquired right-hander Wilmer Font from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-hander Peter Bayer. Font was designated for assignment by the A’s on Wednesday.
This is the second trade involving the righty since the start of the season. The Athletics acquired 28-year-old Font from the Dodgers in late April, but were underwhelmed by his performance after he racked up 11 runs, five home runs, four walks and nine strikeouts in his first 6 2/3 innings of relief. While the rookie has yet to prove himself at the big league level, he posted a much more respectable pitching line with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in 2017, going 10-8 in 25 starts with a 3.42 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 in 134 1/3 innings. It’s still unclear whether the Rays intend to give him another opportunity in the majors this year or use him as depth in the minors.
Bayer, 24, is still a ways away from cracking any major league roster. He advanced to High-A Charlotte prior to the trade and allowed eight runs, two homers, six walks and six strikeouts in his first four innings.