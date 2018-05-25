Danny Farquhar to throw out first pitch at White Sox game

Last month Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm, causing him to collapse while in the dugout during a Sox game. He underwent emergency surgery and spent over two weeks in the hospital recovering from the ordeal.

While Farquhar will not pitch at all in 2018 per his doctor’s instructions, he will be back on the field at a White Sox game next week, with Scott Merkin of MLB.com reporting that Farquhar will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before next Friday night’s game against the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Farquhar’s wife, children and the doctors, nurses and staff from the RUSH University Hospital medical team which treated him will also be in attendance for the first pitch on what should be a very special night in Chicago.

Follow @craigcalcaterra