Video: Ramon Torres hits little league home run in first at-bat of season

The Royals recalled infielder Ramon Torres from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He didn’t get into a game until starting Thursday night’s game against the Rangers, batting ninth.

In the top of the second inning, facing Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Torres laced a single up the middle. Center fielder Delino DeShields charged in on it, attempting to keep Ryan Goins at second base, but the ball went right past his glove, through his legs, and nearly trickled all the way to the warning track. Goins scored easily and Torres was waved home, too. He managed to narrowly beat the throw, touching home plate with his left hand on a head-first slide.

🚨LITTLE LEAGUE HOMER ALERT! 🚨 Ramón Torres scores after Delino DeShields Jr. misplays a would-be single. @Royals go up 2-0. Tune in now on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/bEuYM7OFuW pic.twitter.com/R2u4u40ieB — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 25, 2018

The play was officially scored a single and a three-base error. Torres wasn’t credited with an RBI on the play. But at least the Royals got two runs out of it.

