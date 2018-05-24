Twins activate Miguel Sano off the disabled list

Miguel Sano has been activated off the disabled list and will return to the Twins’ starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener in Seattle after missing the last four weeks with a left hamstring strain.
Jake Cave, who homered in his major league debut on Saturday, has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding 25-man roster move. He ultimately went 1-for-9 in his short stay at the MLB level.
Sano had six hits — including two home runs — in five minor league rehab games.
He was batting .213/.289/.450 with five homers and 14 RBI through 20 games this season for the Twins, who are currently 6 1/2 games back of the Indians in the American League Central standings with a disappointing 21-24 record.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays will start a reliever in each of the three games of the club’s weekend series at home against the Orioles. Sergio Romo will start Friday, Ryne Stanek will start Saturday, and Romo will start again Sunday. The Orioles’ starters are TBA at the moment.
This continues the trend that drew attention last weekend, resulting in Angels third baseman calling the strategy “bad for baseball.” I wrote about the potential labor impacts of this strategy as well. The Rays did it against the Angels because they had a right-hander-heavy top of the lineup and didn’t want lefty Ryan Yarbrough to have to face that top of the lineup three times.
The O’s have a righty-heavy top of the lineup as well, as various combinations of Trey Mancini, Adam Jones, Manny Machado, and Jonathan Schoop have batted 1-2-3-4 for most of the season. Romo has limited right-handers to a .702 OPS this season.