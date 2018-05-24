Twins activate Miguel Sano off disabled list

Miguel Sano has been activated off the disabled list and will return to the Twins’ starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener in Seattle after missing the last four weeks with a left hamstring strain.
Jake Cave, who homered in his major league debut on Saturday, has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding 25-man roster move. He ultimately went 1-for-9 in his short stay at the MLB level.
Sano had six hits — including two home runs — in five minor league rehab games.
He was batting .213/.289/.450 with five homers and 14 RBI through 20 games this season for the Twins, who are currently 6 1/2 games back of the Indians in the American League Central standings with a disappointing 21-24 record.
The Royals recalled infielder Ramon Torres from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He didn’t get into a game until starting Thursday night’s game against the Rangers, batting ninth.
In the top of the second inning, facing Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Torres laced a single up the middle. Center fielder Delino DeShields charged in on it, attempting to keep Ryan Goins at second base, but the ball went right past his glove, through his legs, and nearly trickled all the way to the warning track. Goins scored easily and Torres was waved home, too. He managed to narrowly beat the throw, touching home plate with his left hand on a head-first slide.
The play was officially scored a single and a three-base error. Torres wasn’t credited with an RBI on the play. But at least the Royals got two runs out of it.