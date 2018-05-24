Twins activate Miguel Sano off disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miguel Sano has been activated off the disabled list and will return to the Twins’ starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener in Seattle after missing the last four weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Jake Cave, who homered in his major league debut on Saturday, has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding 25-man roster move. He ultimately went 1-for-9 in his short stay at the MLB level.

Sano had six hits — including two home runs — in five minor league rehab games.

He was batting .213/.289/.450 with five homers and 14 RBI through 20 games this season for the Twins, who are currently 6 1/2 games back of the Indians in the American League Central standings with a disappointing 21-24 record.