Yadier Molina resumes light workouts

By Drew SilvaMay 23, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
Yadier Molina needed emergency surgery to address a traumatic hematoma in his groin after getting struck by a foul tip in a painful place during a May 5 game against the Cubs.

There was no recovery timetable given when he was placed on the disabled list because these situations are rare and obviously quite complicated, but it appears the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner could be ready sometime next month.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Molina participated in a light on-field workout Tuesday and is pushing to ramp things up. “You’re always holding on to the reins with him,” manager Mike Matheny said.

Francisco Pena is currently serving as the Cardinals’ primary catcher, with Steven Baron backing him up. Carson Kelly is on the disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Molina, 35, was batting .272 with a .748 OPS, six home runs, and 17 RBI through 30 games this season.

Video: Aaron Judge destroys a baseball

By Bill BaerMay 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
Aaron Judge doesn’t want to be in the Home Run Derby again. Maybe he doesn’t need to, since he can turn any game into his own personal Home Run Derby. Take tonight’s game against the Rangers, for instance:

That’s No. 13 on the year for Judge along with his 37th and 38th RBI. The dinger had a projected distance of 471 feet, according to Statcast.

The two clubs combined to mash eight homers on Tuesday. They’ve hit six combined through five innings tonight.