Yadier Molina has resumed light workouts

Yadier Molina needed emergency surgery to address a traumatic hematoma in his groin after getting struck by a foul tip in a painful place during a May 5 game against the Cubs.

There was no recovery timetable given when he was placed on the disabled list because these situations are rare and obviously quite complicated, but it appears the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner could be ready sometime next month.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Molina participated in a light on-field workout Tuesday and is pushing to ramp things up. “You’re always holding on to the reins with him,” manager Mike Matheny said.

Francisco Pena is currently serving as the Cardinals’ primary catcher, with Steven Baron backing him up. Carson Kelly is on the disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Molina, 35, was batting .272 with a .748 OPS, six home runs, and 17 RBI through 30 games this season.