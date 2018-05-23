Video: Aaron Judge destroys a baseball

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aaron Judge doesn’t want to be in the Home Run Derby again. Maybe he doesn’t need to, since he can turn any game into his own personal Home Run Derby. Take tonight’s game against the Rangers, for instance:

You might gasp when you see how far this ball goes. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/gz2ikgOm8C — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2018

That’s No. 13 on the year for Judge along with his 37th and 38th RBI. The dinger had a projected distance of 471 feet, according to Statcast.

The two clubs combined to mash eight homers on Tuesday. They’ve hit six combined through five innings tonight.

Follow @Baer_Bill