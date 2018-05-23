Brian Dozier’s shot to center got stuck in the wall at Target Field

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You don’t see this every day …

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit a blast to dead-center field in the first inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Tigers and it neither cleared the fence, nor banged off the fence, nor dropped in front of it.

Instead, the ball found a comfortable home inside the wall …

This isn’t the first wall-sticker for Dozier. He put a ball in the bullpen fence in Washington during an exhibition game against the Nationals back in 2016.