Astros place Josh Reddick on disabled list due to leg infection

By Bill BaerMay 23, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Giants, the Astros announced that outfielder Josh Reddick has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a leg infection. Outfielder Jake Marisnick has been recalled from Triple-A Fresno.

Reddick, 31, has only started two games in the last week due to the leg issue, so it makes sense that the Astros would simply put him on the DL to free up the roster spot. He’s hitting .227/.331/.409 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 154 plate appearances this season.

Marisnick, 27, put up a 1.014 OPS in 23 plate appearances with Fresno. His major league numbers this season are much less impressive, batting .141/.151/.282 in 87 trips to the plate.

Video: Aaron Judge destroys a baseball

By Bill BaerMay 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
Aaron Judge doesn’t want to be in the Home Run Derby again. Maybe he doesn’t need to, since he can turn any game into his own personal Home Run Derby. Take tonight’s game against the Rangers, for instance:

That’s No. 13 on the year for Judge along with his 37th and 38th RBI. The dinger had a projected distance of 471 feet, according to Statcast.

The two clubs combined to mash eight homers on Tuesday. They’ve hit six combined through five innings tonight.