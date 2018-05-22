Video: Willy Adames takes Chris Sale yard for first major league homer

Rays shortstop prospect Willy Adames took Red Sox starter and 2017 AL Cy Young Award runner-up Chris Sale yard for his first major league home run on Tuesday night. It was his second major league at-bat. The dinger cut the Rays’ deficit to 3-1.
The Rays called Adames up from Triple-A Durham ahead of Tuesday’s game. Adames is the Rays’ No. 2 prospect and No. 22 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. With Durham, he hit .311/.387/.466 with four home runs and 25 RBI in 173 plate appearances.
Manager Kevin Cash said that Adames is only going to be with the Rays for two or three days while Joey Wendle is on paternity leave, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported. Adames is making his case to stay longer.
Update (8:33 PM ET): It’s a left oblique strain for Faria, per Topkin.
Rays starter Jake Faria and catcher Wilson Ramos both exited Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox with apparent injuries, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Austin Pruitt relieved Faria with two outs in the third inning and Jesus Sucre replaced Ramos behind the plate.
Faria walked Sandy Leon, gave up a single to Jackie Bradley, Jr., then gave up a three-run home run to Mookie Betts. He struck out Andrew Benintendi before leaving the game. Ramos was apparently hit on the back of his glove hand during one of the at-bats in the third inning.
The Rays should pass along updates on Faria and Ramos later tonight. It hasn’t been a good night for the Rays.