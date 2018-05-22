The Rays are calling up shortstop prospect Willy Adames

Confirming a report from Enrique Rojas of ESPN, the Rays have called up top prospect shortstop Willy Adames from Triple-A Durham. Adeiny Hechavarria was placed on the disabled list over the weekend due to a hamstring strain, so this is a good opportunity to give Adames his first shot in the big leagues.
Per Bill Chastain of MLB.com, Adames will start at shortstop and bat fifth in his major league debut Tuesday against the Red Sox. He gets to face Chris Sale, so he’s getting thrown right into the fire.
Adames came over to the Rays via the Tigers in the David Price deal back in July of 2014 and has been a mainstay on prospect lists along the way. Baseball America ranked him as the No. 19 prospect in the game back in January.
Adames, 22, was batting .311/.387/.466 with four homers through 40 games in Triple-A this season. That was after hitting .277/.360/.415 with 10 homers over 130 games at the level last year, so the progress has been nice to see. He’ll presumably get every opportunity to stick as a shortstop for now.
The Rays place Joey Wendle on the paternity leave list in a corresponding roster move.
The Mariners have won three straight and sit just two games back in the AL West, but they have another significant challenge in front of them. One week removed from losing Robinson Cano for 80 games due to a failed drug test for a banned substance, the club announced Tuesday that Dee Gordon is headed to the disabled list with a fractured right great toe.
The issue has been a nagging one for Gordon, as he missed a game earlier this month after fouling a ball off his foot. One would imagine such an injury makes it very difficult to utilize his speed, at least at anywhere close to 100 percent. As of now, it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss.
Gordon, 30, is batting .304/.330/.386 through 45 games this season and leads the AL with 16 steals. With Cano suspended, Gordon recently made the switch back to second base from center field. Now the Mariners have two spots to fill.
The Mariners called up first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to take Gordon’s spot on the active roster. The 25-year-old has appeared in 19 games with the big club this year while batting .204/.317/.352 with two homers in 63 plate appearances.