Steven Souza, Jr. lands back on the disabled list

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that outfielder Steven Souza, Jr. has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral muscle. Outfielder Sócrates Brito has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.
Souza, 29, initially suffered his injury during a spring training game in March. He started the season on the DL and didn’t make his season debut until May 3. In 47 plate appearances, Souza hit .163/.234/.186.
The D-Backs also recently lost outfielder A.J. Pollock due to an avulsion fracture in his thumb, so the club’s outfield is thin. They have lost five games in a row and 11 of their last 12 contests.
Update (5:55 PM ET): It’s official. The Mets have optioned Phillip Evans to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Bautista on the 25-man roster. Bautista will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Marlins.
SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Mets are close to a deal with free agent Jose Bautista. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Mets were rumored to be interested in him on Monday, a day after the Braves released him.
Bautista, 37, struggled to a .593 OPS in 40 plate appearances with the Braves. He’s coming off of his worst season as a regular, as he hit .203 in 157 games last year with the Blue Jays.
Bautista mostly played in the outfield for the Jays, but played third base for the Braves. The Mets need depth at both third base and in the outfield due to injuries to Todd Frazier, Yoenis Cespedes, and Juan Lagares.
It will be interesting to see who loses their roster spot to accomodate Bautista. I suggested earlier it should be Jose Reyes.