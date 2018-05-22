Jake Faria, Wilson Ramos exit Tuesday’s game with apparent injuries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (8:33 PM ET): It’s a left oblique strain for Faria, per Topkin.

Rays starter Jake Faria and catcher Wilson Ramos both exited Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox with apparent injuries, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Austin Pruitt relieved Faria with two outs in the third inning and Jesus Sucre replaced Ramos behind the plate.

Faria walked Sandy Leon, gave up a single to Jackie Bradley, Jr., then gave up a three-run home run to Mookie Betts. He struck out Andrew Benintendi before leaving the game. Ramos was apparently hit on the back of his glove hand during one of the at-bats in the third inning.

The Rays should pass along updates on Faria and Ramos later tonight. It hasn’t been a good night for the Rays.

