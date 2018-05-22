Dee Gordon placed on disabled list with fractured toe

The Mariners have won three straight and sit just two games back in the AL West, but they have another significant challenge in front of them. One week removed from losing Robinson Cano for 80 games due to a failed drug test for a banned substance, the club announced Tuesday that Dee Gordon is headed to the disabled list with a fractured right great toe.

The issue has been a nagging one for Gordon, as he missed a game earlier this month after fouling a ball off his foot. One would imagine such an injury makes it very difficult to utilize his speed, at least at anywhere close to 100 percent. As of now, it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss.

Gordon, 30, is batting .304/.330/.386 through 45 games this season and leads the AL with 16 steals. With Cano suspended, Gordon recently made the switch back to second base from center field. Now the Mariners have two spots to fill.

The Mariners called up first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to take Gordon’s spot on the active roster. The 25-year-old has appeared in 19 games with the big club this year while batting .204/.317/.352 with two homers in 63 plate appearances.