Video: 19-year-old Juan Soto hits first major league home run

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are potentially interested in signing 3B/OF Jose Bautista.

Bautista, 37, was released by the Braves on Sunday. He played in 12 major league games this season, batting a disappointing .143/.250/.343 with a pair of home runs and five RBI across 40 plate appearances. Mostly an outfielder during his days with the Blue Jays, Bautista played third base for the Braves.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier has been on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, so Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes have been handling the position in his absence. Reyes has really struggled, posting a .367 OPS over 56 PA. Additionally, the Mets are also light on outfielders as Yoenis Cespedes is on the DL with a hip injury and Juan Lagares is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Bautista could add depth both at third base and in the outfield.

