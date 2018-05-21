Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Phillies pause Jerad Eickhoff's rehab

By Bill BaerMay 21, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff hasn’t pitched in the majors yet this season as he suffered a lat injury in mid-March and has been on the disabled list since. He started a rehab stint in the minors last week, making a start for Double-A Reading on May 15 and another start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports that Eickhoff went a twinge in the fingertips of his right index and middle fingers late in Sunday’s outing after throwing a curve and on the subsequent pitch. The Phillies have paused Eickhoff’s rehab as a result and will evaluate him further.

Eickhoff went on the disabled list in late August last year due to nerve irritation in his right hand, so this latest setback could be related to that.

Eickhoff showed promise early in his career, posting a combined 3.44 ERA in 41 starts between 2015-16. He struggled to a 4.71 ERA last year before ending his season early with the nerve issue. Eickhoff was one of the many prospects the Phillies got from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade.

Video: 19-year-old Juan Soto hits first major league home run

By Bill BaerMay 21, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hit his first major league homer on Monday evening, drilling a three-run jack on the first pitch he saw from Padres starter Robbie Erlin in the second inning. It went 422 feet to the opposite field.

Soto, 19, made his major league debut on Sunday, striking out in a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning. The prospect made waves already this season, cranking out 14 home runs and driving in 52 runs across 182 plate appearances with Single-A Hagerstown, High-A Potomac, and Double-A Harrisburg. Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.