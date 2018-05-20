Jordan Hicks throws 105 MPH twice against Phillies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One likely wouldn’t guess it based on his strikeout rate, but Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks is one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the game. The right-hander hit 105 MPH on the radar gun twice during Sunday’s appearance against the Phillies, according to Statcast.

WARNING: There's a heatwave in St. Louis thanks to @Jhicks007! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dKyz3Gw4u5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 20, 2018

Hicks was asked if he could throw harder than 105 MPH. He said, “I surprised myself yesterday (when he reached (103.8 MPH), I surprised myself today. We’ll see.”

Hicks got the final four outs of Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the Phillies. He walked two and struck out one. He carries a 2.05 ERA but has only nine strikeouts and 16 walks in 22 innings this season.

