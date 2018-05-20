Dodgers place Rich Hill on 10-day disabled list with blister

Dodgers southpaw Rich Hill is slated to miss at least four weeks after landing on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger. In a corresponding move, ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The club has yet to announce a replacement for Hill in the rotation.

The 38-year-old lefty was cleared to make a start against the Nationals on Saturday, but felt something rupture on his hand during warm-ups and was pulled after tossing just two pitches in the first inning. Blisters are nothing new for Hill — he’s dealt with them on and off for the last two seasons, if not longer — but the Dodgers remain optimistic that he’ll be able to return given enough rest and recovery time.

Prior to his latest injury, Hill went 1-2 in six starts with an underwhelming 6.20 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 through 24 2/3 innings. When healthy, he’ll try to get back to the solid 3.32 ERA and 2.6 fWAR he posted with the club in 2017, though there’s no way of knowing whether his recovery will be a permanent one.