Dodgers place Rich Hill on 10-day disabled list with blister

Dodgers southpaw Rich Hill is slated to miss at least four weeks after landing on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger. In a corresponding move, ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The club has yet to announce a replacement for Hill in the rotation.
The 38-year-old lefty was cleared to make a start against the Nationals on Saturday, but felt something rupture on his hand during warm-ups and was pulled after tossing just two pitches in the first inning. Blisters are nothing new for Hill — he’s dealt with them on and off for the last two seasons, if not longer — but the Dodgers remain optimistic that he’ll be able to return given enough rest and recovery time.
Prior to his latest injury, Hill went 1-2 in six starts with an underwhelming 6.20 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 through 24 2/3 innings. When healthy, he’ll try to get back to the solid 3.32 ERA and 2.6 fWAR he posted with the club in 2017, though there’s no way of knowing whether his recovery will be a permanent one.
Blue Jays third base prospect Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. has gotten a lot of press lately and for good reason. He has absolutely torched Double-A pitching so far this season, entering Sunday’s doubleheader batting .407/.456/.676 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 170 plate appearances.
Guerrero stayed hot, going 4-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader, ending it in the bottom of the seventh inning — doubleheaders in the minors can be two seven-inning affairs — with a two-run homer.
Guerrero started off the back end of the doubleheader with an RBI single in the first inning, so he’s overall 5-for-5 with four RBI on the day as of this writing. He also now has 21 multi-hit games out of 39 total games this season. Today’s performance marked his second four-hit game; his other one occurred last Wednesday.
MLB Pipeline ranks Guerrero as the No. 1 prospect in the Jays’ system and No. 2 overall in baseball behind the Braves’ Ronald Acuña. The Jays may be forced to summon Guerrero to the big leagues if he keeps hitting like this. In a similar situation, the Nationals promoted hot-hitting 19-year-old outfield prospect Juan Soto earlier today after just 35 plate appearances at Double-A, skipping Triple-A entirely.