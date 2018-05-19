Video: Cubs’, Reds’ benches clear at Great American Ball Park

Things got a little spicy during the Cubs-Reds game on Saturday after Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett induced a swinging strikeout from Javier Baez in the seventh inning. Baez worked a 2-2 count against the southpaw, then whiffed on an 84-MPH slider to end the inning. Apparently Garrett looked too happy about the strikeout — his first of the afternoon — and the two exchanged heated words as the benches cleared around them.

It’s not clear exactly what was said to elicit an emotional outburst from Baez, but the kerfuffle died down after several minutes. While both sides received a warning, nothing escalated beyond the verbal confrontation and no ejections were issued.

The altercation also signaled the end of Garrett’s outing, as he was swiftly replaced by right-hander Raisel Iglesias to begin the eighth inning. The Reds led the Cubs 4-2 at the time of the brawl, then relinquished their lead following Ian Happ‘s leadoff home run and Anthony Rizzo‘s RBI double in the eighth. They remain tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th.