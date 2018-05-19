Video: Cubs’, Reds’ benches clear at Great American Ball Park

Things got a little spicy during the Cubs-Reds game on Saturday after Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett induced a swinging strikeout from Javier Baez in the seventh inning. Baez worked a 2-2 count against the southpaw, then whiffed on an 84-MPH slider to end the inning. Apparently Garrett looked too happy about the strikeout — his first of the afternoon — and the two exchanged heated words as the benches cleared around them.
It’s not clear exactly what was said to elicit an emotional outburst from Baez, but the kerfuffle died down after several minutes. While both sides received a warning, nothing escalated beyond the verbal confrontation and no ejections were issued.
The altercation also signaled the end of Garrett’s outing, as he was swiftly replaced by right-hander Raisel Iglesias to begin the eighth inning. The Reds led the Cubs 4-2 at the time of the brawl, then relinquished their lead following Ian Happ‘s leadoff home run and Anthony Rizzo‘s RBI double in the eighth. They remain tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th.
Red Sox right-hander Carson Smith may not return to the mound this season after sustaining a shoulder injury earlier this week. On Friday, club manager Alex Cora said that the team has yet to decide whether Smith will be able to make a full recovery by season’s end, though they’re still “hoping for the best.” While the reliever’s rotator cuff appears to be intact, he’ll receive a second opinion on his labrum next week, after which the Red Sox will have a clearer picture of his recovery timetable.
A quick recap: Smith reportedly suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder after chucking his glove into the dugout on Monday night. The righty placed some of the blame on Cora as well, telling reporters that he had “thrown a lot lately” and overexerted himself in the days leading up to the incident — a situation Cora claimed to have no knowledge of. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, although he’s expected to require more than the 10-day minimum before taking the mound again.
Either way, Smith is likely done for a while and may have to wait until 2018 before staging a comeback. The 28-year-old reliever has enjoyed a semi-productive run with the team so far this spring, logging 18 appearances with a 3.77 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 11.3 SO/9 through 14 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning during Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Athletics and gave up a go-ahead leadoff home run to Khris Davis in the eighth inning.