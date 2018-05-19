The Red Sox don’t know whether Carson Smith will pitch again in 2018

Red Sox right-hander Carson Smith may not return to the mound this season after sustaining a shoulder injury earlier this week. On Friday, club manager Alex Cora said that the team has yet to decide whether Smith will be able to make a full recovery by season’s end, though they’re still “hoping for the best.” While the reliever’s rotator cuff appears to be intact, he’ll receive a second opinion on his labrum next week, after which the Red Sox will have a clearer picture of his recovery timetable.

A quick recap: Smith reportedly suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder after chucking his glove into the dugout on Monday night. The righty placed some of the blame on Cora as well, telling reporters that he had “thrown a lot lately” and overexerted himself in the days leading up to the incident — a situation Cora claimed to have no knowledge of. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, although he’s expected to require more than the 10-day minimum before taking the mound again.

Either way, Smith is likely done for a while and may have to wait until 2018 before staging a comeback. The 28-year-old reliever has enjoyed a semi-productive run with the team so far this spring, logging 18 appearances with a 3.77 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 11.3 SO/9 through 14 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning during Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Athletics and gave up a go-ahead leadoff home run to Khris Davis in the eighth inning.