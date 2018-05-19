Getty Images

Red Sox don’t know whether Carson Smith will pitch again in 2018

By Ashley VarelaMay 19, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Red Sox right-hander Carson Smith may not return to the mound this season after sustaining a shoulder injury earlier this week. On Friday, club manager Alex Cora said that the team has yet to decide whether Smith will be able to make a full recovery by season’s end, though they’re still “hoping for the best.” While the reliever’s rotator cuff appears to be intact, he’ll receive a second opinion on his labrum next week, after which the Red Sox will have a clearer picture of his recovery timetable.

A quick recap: Smith reportedly suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder after chucking his glove into the dugout on Monday night. The righty placed some of the blame on Cora as well, telling reporters that he had “thrown a lot lately” and overexerted himself in the days leading up to the incident — a situation Cora claimed to have no knowledge of. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, although he’s expected to require more than the 10-day minimum before taking the mound again.

Either way, Smith is likely done for a while and may have to wait until 2018 before staging a comeback. The 28-year-old reliever has enjoyed a semi-productive run with the team so far this spring, logging 18 appearances with a 3.77 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 11.3 SO/9 through 14 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning during Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Athletics and gave up a go-ahead leadoff home run to Khris Davis in the eighth inning.

Howie Kendrick to undergo an MRI after exiting game with a serious leg injury

By Ashley VarelaMay 19, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
Update, 7:49 PM ET: The Nationals placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list with a right Achilles injury. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jefry Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Potomac.

***

Nationals left fielder Howie Kendrick was removed from the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Dodgers after injuring his right leg. In the eighth inning, Kendrick tracked a Max Muncy sac fly to the wall, but landed strangely on his right leg and fell to the ground. Unable to put weight on it, he was forced to exit the field on a cart and was sent to undergo an MRI soon afterward, the results of which have yet to be revealed.

While the Nationals have not specified the nature or severity of Kendrick’s injury, Martinez revealed that it’s located in the “lower part” of the outfielder’s leg and appears to be quite severe. He’ll likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list in the next couple of days, though the recovery process could take even longer.

Prior to the incident, Kendrick was off to a hot start this season. Entering Saturday’s doubleheader, he carried a batting line of .302/.331/.477 with 18 extra-base hits and an .808 OPS in 157 plate appearances. He went 1-for-3 on Saturday with a base hit in the seventh inning. Andrew Stevenson subbed in for Kendrick following the injury and has been tabbed to start in left field for the second game of the doubleheader at 8:05 PM ET.