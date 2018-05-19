Nicky Delmonico to miss 4-6 weeks with broken right hand

White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico is headed for a prolonged stay on the disabled list after breaking his hand on a hit by pitch during Friday’s game against the Rangers. Delmonico fractured the third metacarpal of his right hand and has been officially placed on the 10-day disabled list, where he’s expected to miss around 4-6 weeks of game time, per a team announcement.
The 25-year-old outfielder suffered the injury in the second inning of Friday’s 12-5 loss. Delmonico worked a 2-1 count against Matt Moore in his first at-bat of the game, then watched as a 92-MPH fastball deflected off of the top of his right hand. He visibly reacted to the pitch, doubling over and taking a knee as manager Rick Renteria and a team trainer came to his side. He was replaced by pinch-runner and left fielder Leury Garcia, who finished off the remaining seven innings with three hitless plate appearances.
This appears to be the first significant setback for Delmonico this spring. Prior to the incident, he slashed an underwhelming .224/.333/.302 with six extra-base hits and a .635 OPS in 135 PA. He’ll likely be replaced by Garcia for the time being. The 27-year-old Garcia is only faring slightly better at the plate in 2018: he batted .260/.306/.375 with six extra bases and a .681 OPS in 112 PA, though he’s poised to enter Saturday’s contest with a hitless streak of six consecutive at-bats.
Update, 7:49 PM ET: The Nationals placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list with a right Achilles injury. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jefry Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Potomac.
***
Nationals left fielder Howie Kendrick was removed from the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Dodgers after injuring his right leg. In the eighth inning, Kendrick tracked a Max Muncy sac fly to the wall, but landed strangely on his right leg and fell to the ground. Unable to put weight on it, he was forced to exit the field on a cart and was sent to undergo an MRI soon afterward, the results of which have yet to be revealed.
While the Nationals have not specified the nature or severity of Kendrick’s injury, Martinez revealed that it’s located in the “lower part” of the outfielder’s leg and appears to be quite severe. He’ll likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list in the next couple of days, though the recovery process could take even longer.
Prior to the incident, Kendrick was off to a hot start this season. Entering Saturday’s doubleheader, he carried a batting line of .302/.331/.477 with 18 extra-base hits and an .808 OPS in 157 plate appearances. He went 1-for-3 on Saturday with a base hit in the seventh inning. Andrew Stevenson subbed in for Kendrick following the injury and has been tabbed to start in left field for the second game of the doubleheader at 8:05 PM ET.