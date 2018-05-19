Nicky Delmonico to miss 4-6 weeks with broken right hand

White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico is headed for a prolonged stay on the disabled list after breaking his hand on a hit by pitch during Friday’s game against the Rangers. Delmonico fractured the third metacarpal of his right hand and has been officially placed on the 10-day disabled list, where he’s expected to miss around 4-6 weeks of game time, per a team announcement.

The 25-year-old outfielder suffered the injury in the second inning of Friday’s 12-5 loss. Delmonico worked a 2-1 count against Matt Moore in his first at-bat of the game, then watched as a 92-MPH fastball deflected off of the top of his right hand. He visibly reacted to the pitch, doubling over and taking a knee as manager Rick Renteria and a team trainer came to his side. He was replaced by pinch-runner and left fielder Leury Garcia, who finished off the remaining seven innings with three hitless plate appearances.

This appears to be the first significant setback for Delmonico this spring. Prior to the incident, he slashed an underwhelming .224/.333/.302 with six extra-base hits and a .635 OPS in 135 PA. He’ll likely be replaced by Garcia for the time being. The 27-year-old Garcia is only faring slightly better at the plate in 2018: he batted .260/.306/.375 with six extra bases and a .681 OPS in 112 PA, though he’s poised to enter Saturday’s contest with a hitless streak of six consecutive at-bats.