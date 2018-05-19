Nicky Delmonico to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken right hand

White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico is headed for a prolonged stay on the disabled list after breaking his hand on a hit by pitch during Friday’s game against the Rangers. Delmonico fractured the third metacarpal of his right hand and has been officially placed on the 10-day disabled list, where he’s expected to miss around 4-6 weeks of game time, per a team announcement.
The 25-year-old outfielder suffered the injury in the second inning of Friday’s 12-5 loss. Delmonico worked a 2-1 count against Matt Moore in his first at-bat of the game, then watched as a 92-MPH fastball deflected off of the top of his right hand. He visibly reacted to the pitch, doubling over and taking a knee as manager Rick Renteria and a team trainer came to his side. He was replaced by pinch-runner and left fielder Leury Garcia, who finished off the remaining seven innings with three hitless plate appearances.
This appears to be the first significant setback for Delmonico this spring. Prior to the incident, he slashed an underwhelming .224/.333/.302 with six extra-base hits and a .635 OPS in 135 PA. He’ll likely be replaced by Garcia for the time being. The 27-year-old Garcia is only faring slightly better at the plate in 2018: he batted .260/.306/.375 with six extra bases and a .681 OPS in 112 PA, though he’s poised to enter Saturday’s contest with a hitless streak of six consecutive at-bats.
Red Sox right-hander Carson Smith may not return to the mound this season after sustaining a shoulder injury earlier this week. On Friday, club manager Alex Cora said that the team has yet to decide whether Smith will be able to make a full recovery by season’s end, though they’re still “hoping for the best.” While the reliever’s rotator cuff appears to be intact, he’ll receive a second opinion on his labrum next week, after which the Red Sox will have a clearer picture of his recovery timetable.
A quick recap: Smith reportedly suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder after chucking his glove into the dugout on Monday night. The righty placed some of the blame on Cora as well, telling reporters that he had “thrown a lot lately” and overexerted himself in the days leading up to the incident — a situation Cora claimed to have no knowledge of. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, although he’s expected to require more than the 10-day minimum before taking the mound again.
Either way, Smith is likely done for a while and may have to wait until 2018 before staging a comeback. The 28-year-old reliever has enjoyed a semi-productive run with the team so far this spring, logging 18 appearances with a 3.77 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 11.3 SO/9 through 14 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning during Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Athletics and gave up a go-ahead leadoff home run to Khris Davis in the eighth inning.