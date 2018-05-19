Jacob deGrom tosses career-high 13 strikeouts in win

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom came close to setting a new personal record during the club’s 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, marking his fifth quality start and fourth win of the season and tying a career-best 13 strikeouts as the D-backs struggled to get on base.

deGrom lost a potential no-hitter following a first-pitch single from Alex Avila in the top of the third, but he still managed to hold the D-backs scoreless through 5 1/3 frames. Jake Lamb provided Arizona with their first and only run of the evening, lashing an RBI double to score Steven Souza Jr. in the sixth. From there, the rest of the D-backs were limited to just one hit, as Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia each set down a scoreless inning to polish off the win.

It’s a reassuring look for the Mets’ starter, especially as he recently came off the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow. The 30-year-old righty appeared a little shaky in his last outing, too — he expended 45 pitches, three walks and two strikeouts in one inning of work — but seems to have regained both his composure and dominance since then. He currently holds a 1.75 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.6 SO/9 through 51 1/3 innings in 2018.