Diamondbacks Mets Baseball
AP Images

Jacob deGrom tosses career-high 13 strikeouts in win

By Ashley VarelaMay 19, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom came close to setting a new personal record during the club’s 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, marking his fifth quality start and fourth win of the season and tying a career-best 13 strikeouts as the D-backs struggled to get on base.

deGrom lost a potential no-hitter following a first-pitch single from Alex Avila in the top of the third, but he still managed to hold the D-backs scoreless through 5 1/3 frames. Jake Lamb provided Arizona with their first and only run of the evening, lashing an RBI double to score Steven Souza Jr. in the sixth. From there, the rest of the D-backs were limited to just one hit, as Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia each set down a scoreless inning to polish off the win.

It’s a reassuring look for the Mets’ starter, especially as he recently came off the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow. The 30-year-old righty appeared a little shaky in his last outing, too — he expended 45 pitches, three walks and two strikeouts in one inning of work — but seems to have regained both his composure and dominance since then. He currently holds a 1.75 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.6 SO/9 through 51 1/3 innings in 2018.

Brett Anderson exits game with left shoulder strain

Athletics Blue Jays Baseball
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaMay 18, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Athletics left-hander Brett Anderson was forced to cut his start short on Friday after suffering a left shoulder strain prior to the second inning. He expended 15 pitches against the Blue Jays in the first inning, then was seen grabbing at his shoulder during warm-ups as he prepared to take the mound again in the second. The team has yet to announce a clear timetable for his return, though he’ll likely join fellow starter Andrew Triggs on the disabled list sometime this weekend.

The 30-year-old southpaw has been relatively injury-free this spring, despite missing significant time last year with a lower back strain and a blister on his throwing hand. He left Friday’s start with an 0-2 record in four outings and a 7.63 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 in 15 1/3 innings.

Anderson was swiftly replaced by right-hander Josh Lucas following his departure in the second inning. Lucas tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run, seven-strikeout ball before the bullpen took over in the fifth. The A’s built up to a two-run lead behind their pitching staff with Dustin Fowler’s first career home run and a pair of RBI doubles from Fowler and Josh Phegley in the seventh. They currently lead the Blue Jays 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth.