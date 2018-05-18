Elsa/Getty Images

Sergio Romo to make first start after 588 relief appearances

By Matthew PouliotMay 18, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays will give Sergio Romo his first major league start Saturday, though the plan is to have him work just the first and maybe part of the second inning.

The key here is that the Rays are facing an Angels team that stacks a bunch of right-handers at the top of the lineup. Shohei Ohtani pitches Sunday, so he’s probably not going to start Saturday. The other two lefties the Angels play fairly regularly, Kole Calhoun and Luis Valbuena, have both struggled and are hitting in the bottom half of the order. The Angels could move someone up in response to the Rays starting Romo, but the Rays probably wouldn’t care overly much. If the Angels use their normal lineup, Romo would face Zack Cozart, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and, if necessary, Albert Pujols in the first.

The plan is for lefty Ryan Yarbrough to relieve Romo, perhaps to start the second or the first time a lefty is due up. Yarbrough has started his last three times out and could pitch as many as 5-6 innings in relief against the Angels.

Romo, who broke into the majors with the Giants 10 years ago, has made 588 relief appearances without a start. He has made a few one- and two-inning starts in rehab appearances in the minors through the years, but he was last a regular starter in A-ball in 2006.

Paul DeJong to undergo surgery on a broken left pinkie finger

By Ashley VarelaMay 18, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his left pinkie finger, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. DeJong was diagnosed with a fractured left hand and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. The club has yet to announce a definite timeline for his return to the roster, though it looks like he’ll miss significant time during the recovery process.

DeJong, 24, sustained the fracture after taking an 84.5-MPH slider off of his hand during the eighth inning of Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Phillies. It wasn’t immediately clear that he had been struck by the pitch, but a replay review eventually overturned a foul ball call and awarded him the base. The shortstop didn’t appear to be in excessive pain during the incident, and completed the last inning of the game without issue.

This is just the second season of the 24-year-old’s major-league career. He left Thursday’s game batting .260/.351/.473 with eight home runs and an .824 OPS through his first 171 plate appearances of the year. Without him, the Cardinals are expected to utilize veteran corner infielder Jedd Gyorko in the interim.