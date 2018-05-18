Phillies Cardinals Baseball
Paul DeJong to undergo surgery on a broken left pinkie finger

By Ashley VarelaMay 18, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his left pinkie finger, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. DeJong was diagnosed with a fractured left hand and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. The club has yet to announce a definite timeline for his return to the roster, though it looks like he’ll miss significant time during the recovery process.

DeJong, 24, sustained the fracture after taking an 84.5-MPH slider off of his hand during the eighth inning of Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Phillies. It wasn’t immediately clear that he had been struck by the pitch, but a replay review eventually overturned a foul ball call and awarded him the base. The shortstop didn’t appear to be in excessive pain during the incident, and completed the last inning of the game without issue.

This is just the second season of the 24-year-old’s major-league career. He left Thursday’s game batting .260/.351/.473 with eight home runs and an .824 OPS through his first 171 plate appearances of the year. Without him, the Cardinals are expected to utilize veteran corner infielder Jedd Gyorko in the interim.

Mets’ Juan Lagares likely out for season with foot injury

By Matthew PouliotMay 18, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
When Juan Lagares suffered a hyperextended big toe making a catch during Wednesday’s game, it didn’t seem like a major injury. However, an MRI revealed a complete tear of the plantar plate of the toe. He’s slated for surgery next week, and the Mets announced that it’s “likely” he will miss the remainder of the season.

Playing primarily against lefties, Lagares was hitting .333/.375/.390 in 59 at-bats this season. In spite of the injuries that have set him back time after time, he was still playing excellent defense in center field, making him a nice asset on a team whose alternatives in center are better suited for the corners.

Unfortunately, Lagares’s body has rarely been up to the task of allowing him to play regularly. In 2013 and 2014, he was probably the best defensive center fielder in the majors, making him a strong regular despite middling offensive production. His overall play slipped the next year, and this will be the third season in a row in which he’s failed to play in 100 games.