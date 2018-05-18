Paul DeJong to undergo surgery on a broken left pinkie finger

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his left pinkie finger, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. DeJong was diagnosed with a fractured left hand and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. The club has yet to announce a definite timeline for his return to the roster, though it looks like he’ll miss significant time during the recovery process.

DeJong, 24, sustained the fracture after taking an 84.5-MPH slider off of his hand during the eighth inning of Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Phillies. It wasn’t immediately clear that he had been struck by the pitch, but a replay review eventually overturned a foul ball call and awarded him the base. The shortstop didn’t appear to be in excessive pain during the incident, and completed the last inning of the game without issue.

For those wondering where and when Paul DeJong broke his pinkie: your confusion is fair. DeJong was hit by a slider in the 8th inning last night, took his base, went back to the field, and lined out in the ninth. Today's news came as a surprise to all involved. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) May 18, 2018

This is just the second season of the 24-year-old’s major-league career. He left Thursday’s game batting .260/.351/.473 with eight home runs and an .824 OPS through his first 171 plate appearances of the year. Without him, the Cardinals are expected to utilize veteran corner infielder Jedd Gyorko in the interim.