Brett Anderson exits game with left shoulder strain

Athletics left-hander Brett Anderson was forced to cut his start short on Friday after suffering a left shoulder strain prior to the second inning. He expended 15 pitches against the Blue Jays in the first inning, then was seen grabbing at his shoulder during warm-ups as he prepared to take the mound again in the second. The team has yet to announce a clear timetable for his return, though he’ll likely join fellow starter Andrew Triggs on the disabled list sometime this weekend.

The 30-year-old southpaw has been relatively injury-free this spring, despite missing significant time last year with a lower back strain and a blister on his throwing hand. He left Friday’s start with an 0-2 record in four outings and a 7.63 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 in 15 1/3 innings.

Anderson was swiftly replaced by right-hander Josh Lucas following his departure in the second inning. Lucas tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run, seven-strikeout ball before the bullpen took over in the fifth. The A’s built up to a two-run lead behind their pitching staff with Dustin Fowler’s first career home run and a pair of RBI doubles from Fowler and Josh Phegley in the seventh. They currently lead the Blue Jays 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth.