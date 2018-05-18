Athletics Blue Jays Baseball
Brett Anderson exits game with left shoulder strain

By Ashley VarelaMay 18, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Athletics left-hander Brett Anderson was forced to cut his start short on Friday after suffering a left shoulder strain prior to the second inning. He expended 15 pitches against the Blue Jays in the first inning, then was seen grabbing at his shoulder during warm-ups as he prepared to take the mound again in the second. The team has yet to announce a clear timetable for his return, though he’ll likely join fellow starter Andrew Triggs on the disabled list sometime this weekend.

The 30-year-old southpaw has been relatively injury-free this spring, despite missing significant time last year with a lower back strain and a blister on his throwing hand. He left Friday’s start with an 0-2 record in four outings and a 7.63 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 in 15 1/3 innings.

Anderson was swiftly replaced by right-hander Josh Lucas following his departure in the second inning. Lucas tossed 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run, seven-strikeout ball before the bullpen took over in the fifth. The A’s built up to a two-run lead behind their pitching staff with Dustin Fowler’s first career home run and a pair of RBI doubles from Fowler and Josh Phegley in the seventh. They currently lead the Blue Jays 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth.

Paul DeJong to undergo surgery on a broken left pinkie finger

Phillies Cardinals Baseball
By Ashley VarelaMay 18, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong will undergo surgery to insert a plate in his left pinkie finger, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. DeJong was diagnosed with a fractured left hand and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. The club has yet to announce a definite timeline for his return to the roster, though it looks like he’ll miss significant time during the recovery process.

DeJong, 24, sustained the fracture after taking an 84.5-MPH slider off of his hand during the eighth inning of Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Phillies. It wasn’t immediately clear that he had been struck by the pitch, but a replay review eventually overturned a foul ball call and awarded him the base. The shortstop didn’t appear to be in excessive pain during the incident, and completed the last inning of the game without issue.

This is just the second season of the 24-year-old’s major-league career. He left Thursday’s game batting .260/.351/.473 with eight home runs and an .824 OPS through his first 171 plate appearances of the year. Without him, the Cardinals are expected to utilize veteran corner infielder Jedd Gyorko in the interim.