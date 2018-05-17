Pirates to call up top prospect Austin Meadows

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pirates announced on Thursday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday’s game against the Padres.

Meadows, 23, is the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect and No. 42 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The Pirates selected him in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2013 draft. So far this season at Triple-A, Meadows has hit .281/.326/.380 with a home run and 15 RBI in 131 plate appearances.

Meadows has battled injuries throughout his professional career, but brings solid defense, speed, and the ability to hit for average.

The move is related to Starling Marte‘s oblique injury. He said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think he will need to go on the disabled list, but that isn’t the case. Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Marte will head to the 10-day DL.

