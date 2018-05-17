Marlins designate Junichi Tazawa for assignment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that the Marlins have designated reliever Junichi Tazawa for assignment. Reliever Tyler Cloyd was also optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

Tazawa, 31, has had a rough season with the Marlins. He had two particularly rough days on Tuesday (three runs in one-third of an inning) and Wednesday (three runs in one inning) against the Dodgers. He carries a 9.00 ERA with a 24/13 K/BB ratio in 20 innings.

There’s a decent chance Tazawa clears waivers, so the Marlins could then send him down to Triple-A and keep him as bullpen depth.

The Marlins signed Tazawa to a two-year, $12 million contract in December 2016.

