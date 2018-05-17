Marlins designate Junichi Tazawa for assignment

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that the Marlins have designated reliever Junichi Tazawa for assignment. Reliever Tyler Cloyd was also optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.
Tazawa, 31, has had a rough season with the Marlins. He had two particularly rough days on Tuesday (three runs in one-third of an inning) and Wednesday (three runs in one inning) against the Dodgers. He carries a 9.00 ERA with a 24/13 K/BB ratio in 20 innings.
There’s a decent chance Tazawa clears waivers, so the Marlins could then send him down to Triple-A and keep him as bullpen depth.
The Marlins signed Tazawa to a two-year, $12 million contract in December 2016.
Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake announced that starter Cole Hamels has been scratched from Thursday night’s start against the White Sox due to neck stiffness. Doug Fister will start in his place. The Rangers haven’t announced who will start on Friday, when Fister had been scheduled to start.
Hamels, 34, has compiled a 3.48 ERA with a 57/21 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings so far this season. He had his best start of the season last Friday when he tossed six scoreless, one-hit innings against the Astros, outdueling Justin Verlander in the process.
Fister, 34, has also been solid for the Rangers this year, putting up a 4.06 ERA with a 29/15 K/BB ratio in 37 2/3 innings.