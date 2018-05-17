Keynan Middleton to undergo Tommy John surgery

On Monday, we learned that Angels closer Keynan Middleton was seeking a second opinion after being diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. That second opinion confirmed that Middleton will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. The Angels announced the news on Thursday, adding that the right-hander will meet with team doctors to discuss the timeline and a formal plan of care.

Middleton, 24, showed flashes of greatness in his brief time as the Angels’ closer. He racked up six saves with a 2.04 ERA and a 16/9 K/BB ratio in 17 2/3 innings. His 2018 is finished and he likely won’t appear until late in the 2019 season at the earliest as well.

Jim Johnson, Cam Bedrosian, Blake Parker, and Justin Anderson are all in the mix to handle save situations. The Angels haven’t had many opportunities while Middleton has been out so far as the club lost two games and won one in walk-off fashion. Anderson got the save on Monday.

