Keynan Middleton to undergo Tommy John surgery

On Monday, we learned that Angels closer Keynan Middleton was seeking a second opinion after being diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. That second opinion confirmed that Middleton will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. The Angels announced the news on Thursday, adding that the right-hander will meet with team doctors to discuss the timeline and a formal plan of care.

Middleton, 24, showed flashes of greatness in his brief time as the Angels’ closer. He racked up six saves with a 2.04 ERA and a 16/9 K/BB ratio in 17 2/3 innings. His 2018 is finished and he likely won’t appear until late in the 2019 season at the earliest as well.

Jim Johnson, Cam Bedrosian, Blake Parker, and Justin Anderson are all in the mix to handle save situations. The Angels haven’t had many opportunities while Middleton has been out so far as the club lost two games and won one in walk-off fashion. Anderson got the save on Monday.

Pirates to call up top prospect Austin Meadows

The Pirates announced on Thursday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday’s game against the Padres.

Meadows, 23, is the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect and No. 42 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The Pirates selected him in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2013 draft. So far this season at Triple-A, Meadows has hit .281/.326/.380 with a home run and 15 RBI in 131 plate appearances.

Meadows has battled injuries throughout his professional career, but brings solid defense, speed, and the ability to hit for average.

The move is related to Starling Marte‘s oblique injury. He said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think he will need to go on the disabled list, but that isn’t the case. Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Marte will head to the 10-day DL.