J.D. Martinez stays hot, homers against Orioles

Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez wasn’t exactly a slouch in baseball’s first month this season, ending April with a .958 OPS. But he’s switched to a completely new gear in May. Entering Thursday night’s action against the Orioles, Martinez was hitting .356/.415/.763 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in 65 plate appearances this month.

Martinez stayed hot on Thursday, blasting a two-run home run to center field at Fenway Park off of Kevin Gausman.

Martinez has hit safely in 15 of 16 games and homered in eight of 16 games, which is pretty impressive. Martinez grounded into a double play and struck out in his next two at-bats, but the damage has been done.

Martinez didn’t sign as a free agent until late February, agreeing to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox. So far, so good.

