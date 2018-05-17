J.D. Martinez stays hot, homers against Orioles

Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez wasn’t exactly a slouch in baseball’s first month this season, ending April with a .958 OPS. But he’s switched to a completely new gear in May. Entering Thursday night’s action against the Orioles, Martinez was hitting .356/.415/.763 with seven home runs and 14 RBI in 65 plate appearances this month.
Martinez stayed hot on Thursday, blasting a two-run home run to center field at Fenway Park off of Kevin Gausman.
Martinez has hit safely in 15 of 16 games and homered in eight of 16 games, which is pretty impressive. Martinez grounded into a double play and struck out in his next two at-bats, but the damage has been done.
Martinez didn’t sign as a free agent until late February, agreeing to a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox. So far, so good.
The Pirates announced on Thursday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday’s game against the Padres.
Meadows, 23, is the Pirates’ No. 2 prospect and No. 42 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The Pirates selected him in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2013 draft. So far this season at Triple-A, Meadows has hit .281/.326/.380 with a home run and 15 RBI in 131 plate appearances.
Meadows has battled injuries throughout his professional career, but brings solid defense, speed, and the ability to hit for average.
The move is related to Starling Marte‘s oblique injury. He said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think he will need to go on the disabled list, but that isn’t the case. Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Marte will head to the 10-day DL.