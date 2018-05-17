Cole Hamels scratched from Thursday’s start due to neck stiffness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake announced that starter Cole Hamels has been scratched from Thursday night’s start against the White Sox due to neck stiffness. Doug Fister will start in his place. The Rangers haven’t announced who will start on Friday, when Fister had been scheduled to start.

Hamels, 34, has compiled a 3.48 ERA with a 57/21 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings so far this season. He had his best start of the season last Friday when he tossed six scoreless, one-hit innings against the Astros, outdueling Justin Verlander in the process.

Fister, 34, has also been solid for the Rangers this year, putting up a 4.06 ERA with a 29/15 K/BB ratio in 37 2/3 innings.

