Braves place Mike Soroka on disabled list with strained shoulder

The Braves announced on Thursday that starter Mike Soroka has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 14, with a strained right shoulder. Pitcher Max Fried has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday night’s game against the Cubs.

Soroka, 20, dominated in his major league debut on May 1 against the Mets, but struggled in his two starts since, giving up four runs in four innings to the Giants and five runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Marlins. Soroka is the Braves’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Fried, 24, has pitched just four innings in the big leagues this year, yielding four runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Three of those hits are homers. The lefty has a combined 2.75 ERA in 19 2/3 innings between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this year.

