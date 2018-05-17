After 25 years, the Red Sox schedule another alumni game

Given their rather rabid fanbase and the typical desire to make money from said fanbase, it was odd that the Red Sox never embraced the old-timers’ concept like the Yankees do and play an annual alumni game. That’s changing this month, though. The team announced today that Fenway Park will host a game between former Red Sox on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.
Scheduled to play in the game are Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Pedro Martinez, All-Stars Derek Lowe and Mike Lowell and fun names such as Oil Can Boyd, Rich Garces, Sam Horn and Bill Lee. Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant will serve as managers.
Notably absent is David Ortiz, even though he was recently seen rooting on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s also surprising not to see Tim Wakefield take part, considering that he’s doing work for NESN and thus most likely is in the area.
It’s the first time the Red Sox have played such a game at Fenway since 1993.
Matt Wieters, who injured his left hamstring a week ago and landed on the DL last Friday, underwent surgery Wednesday and will miss an undisclosed amount of time.
The Nationals’ announcement today came as a surprise, as there hadn’t been anything from the team to suggest that Wieters’ injury was more than a typical strain. No further details regarding the procedure were provided, so there’s no telling when he might return. It’s safe to say it’s going to be quite a while before he’s back, though.
Wieters was off to a solid start this year, hitting .231/.342/.385 with three homers in 65 at-bats before getting hurt. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s a big improvement on last year’s .225/.288/.344 line. The Nationals considered trying to move on from Wieters and sign Jonathan Lucroy over the winter. They also talked with the Marlins about J.T. Realmuto. One imagines they’ll start working the phones again now. However, they’re not in terrible shape with Pedro Severino as a starter. Severino has impressed this year, batting .275/.386/.356 in 73 at-bats.