After 25 years, Red Sox schedule another alumni game

Given their rather rabid fanbase and the typical desire to make money from said fanbase, it was odd that the Red Sox never embraced the old-timers’ concept like the Yankees do and play an annual alumni game. That’s changing this month, though. The team announced today that Fenway Park will host a game between former Red Sox on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Scheduled to play in the game are Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Pedro Martinez, All-Stars Derek Lowe and Mike Lowell and fun names such as Oil Can Boyd, Rich Garces, Sam Horn and Bill Lee. Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant will serve as managers.

Notably absent is David Ortiz, even though he was recently seen rooting on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s also surprising not to see Tim Wakefield take part, considering that he’s doing work for NESN and thus most likely is in the area.

It’s the first time the Red Sox have played such a game at Fenway since 1993.