Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After 25 years, Red Sox schedule another alumni game

By Matthew PouliotMay 17, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
6 Comments

Given their rather rabid fanbase and the typical desire to make money from said fanbase, it was odd that the Red Sox never embraced the old-timers’ concept like the Yankees do and play an annual alumni game. That’s changing this month, though. The team announced today that Fenway Park will host a game between former Red Sox on May 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Scheduled to play in the game are Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Pedro Martinez, All-Stars Derek Lowe and Mike Lowell and fun names such as Oil Can Boyd, Rich Garces, Sam Horn and Bill Lee. Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant will serve as managers.

Notably absent is David Ortiz, even though he was recently seen rooting on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s also surprising not to see Tim Wakefield take part, considering that he’s doing work for NESN and thus most likely is in the area.

It’s the first time the Red Sox have played such a game at Fenway since 1993.

Marlins designate Junichi Tazawa for assignment

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 17, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that the Marlins have designated reliever Junichi Tazawa for assignment. Reliever Tyler Cloyd was also optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

Tazawa, 31, has had a rough season with the Marlins. He had two particularly rough days on Tuesday (three runs in one-third of an inning) and Wednesday (three runs in one inning) against the Dodgers. He carries a 9.00 ERA with a 24/13 K/BB ratio in 20 innings.

There’s a decent chance Tazawa clears waivers, so the Marlins could then send him down to Triple-A and keep him as bullpen depth.

The Marlins signed Tazawa to a two-year, $12 million contract in December 2016.