Yoenis Cespedes finally lands on DL 10 days after getting hurt

Mets gonna Mets.

Yoenis Cespedes suffered a strained hip flexor back on May 6, causing him to leave a game after one at-bat. He returned to play the next day, but he was sporadically in and out of the lineup since. He last played Sunday, and since the DL was still in play and the Mets wanted to be able to backdate it if possible, the team said he was only available Tuesday night in a potential game-deciding situation.

If Cespedes had simply been DL’d when the injury originally occurred, he’d be eligible to play tomorrow and he might be just fine to do so. Instead, he’s probably made things worse since then and he’s now going to miss at least another week. He only had the MRI to determine the severity of his injury yesterday.

The Mets are in good position to cover a Cespedes injury with both Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares playing well in their part-time roles. However, it’s Phillip Evans, Cespedes’s replacement on the roster, who is starting in left field today.