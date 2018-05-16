Vladimir Guerrero Jr. probably doesn’t exist

Supposedly, Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 19-year-old son of a baseball Hall of Famer and one of the most fun players of the last 25 years and he’s hitting .418 with seven homers and more walks than strikeouts in Double-A right at this very moment. But this seems so unlikely that it’s probably entirely made up by someone who wants us to believe that baseball isn’t a dying sport recently overtaken by college lacrosse in popularity.
I read on Twitter that Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles for something called the New Hampshire Fisher Cats today. According to Baseball-Reference.com, a typically reliable site, he was already hitting .400 in 33 games going into the day. If what I read was true, his OPS now stands at 1.163. Mike Trout is nearly impossible himself and he had a .958 OPS in Double-A when he was 19. According to B-Ref, Guerrero has driven in 40 runs in 34 games and struck out just 13 times while collecting 23 extra-base hits and 14 walks.
And, frankly, that all sounds great and I’d like to believe. But I’m just not that optimistic by nature. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fake news, and I dare you to prove me wrong by calling him up, Blue Jays.
Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta was brilliant Thursday against the Orioles, striking out 11 in seven innings before leaving with a 4-1 lead. The Phillies went on to win 4-1, too, but not before manager Gabe Kapler used four similarly talented right-handed relievers to finish it off.
Here’s how it went:
Tommy Hunter: 1/3 IP, allowed two hits
Luis Garcia: 2/3 IP, allowed one walk
Edubray Ramos: 2/3 IP, struck out both batters he faced
Hector Neris: 1/3 IP, game-ending groundout
The move in the eighth made some sense, given that Hunter had allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach. Still, why take Garcia out after two outs afterwards if you’re not going to go to your closer? And why remove Ramos after two strikeouts in a three-run game. Not that we like it when managers manage to their players’ statistics, but that switch cost Ramos what would have been his second career save, and it didn’t earn one for Neris, since he would have needed to pitch the full inning (or enter with men on base) to pick up the save in a three-run game.
So, Kapler used four relievers even though the Phillies are due to play eight straight days. Maybe it was what he wanted to do going in; the Phillies had Monday off and were rained out Tuesday, so the guys hadn’t pitched in a while. Still, one imagines they’ll all be busy this weekend with four games against the Cardinals beginning tomorrow.