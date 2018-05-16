Vladimir Guerrero Jr. probably doesn’t exist

Supposedly, Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 19-year-old son of a baseball Hall of Famer and one of the most fun players of the last 25 years and he’s hitting .418 with seven homers and more walks than strikeouts in Double-A right at this very moment. But this seems so unlikely that it’s probably entirely made up by someone who wants us to believe that baseball isn’t a dying sport recently overtaken by college lacrosse in popularity.

I read on Twitter that Guerrero went 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles for something called the New Hampshire Fisher Cats today. According to Baseball-Reference.com, a typically reliable site, he was already hitting .400 in 33 games going into the day. If what I read was true, his OPS now stands at 1.163. Mike Trout is nearly impossible himself and he had a .958 OPS in Double-A when he was 19. According to B-Ref, Guerrero has driven in 40 runs in 34 games and struck out just 13 times while collecting 23 extra-base hits and 14 walks.

And, frankly, that all sounds great and I’d like to believe. But I’m just not that optimistic by nature. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fake news, and I dare you to prove me wrong by calling him up, Blue Jays.