Twins lose Jason Castro for season after knee surgery

Jason Castro‘s seemingly minor knee injury has taken him from “day-to-day” to “out 4-6 weeks” to now “done for the season,” the Twins announced Wednesday.
Castro sat out back-to-back games April 30-May 1 because of right knee soreness, but he returned to play the next three days. On May 5, he went on the DL with a meniscus tear, and surgery Monday, expected to sideline for a month or so, turned up damage quite a bit more significant than expected, ruling Castro out for the year.
Castro was valued primarily for his framing skills when the Twins gave him a three-year, $21 million contract prior to last season, and he’s hit .227/.321/.365 over 419 at-bats in the last year and a quarter. In his absence, the Twins will go with Mitch Garver and journeyman Bobby Wilson as sort of an offense-defense combo behind the plate. They have no immediate plans to seek someone better, but they’d be smart to explore any opportunities that come along.
Mets gonna Mets.
Yoenis Cespedes suffered a strained hip flexor back on May 6, causing him to leave a game after one at-bat. He returned to play the next day, but he was sporadically in and out of the lineup since. He last played Sunday, and since the DL was still in play and the Mets wanted to be able to backdate it if possible, the team said he was only available Tuesday night in a potential game-deciding situation.
If Cespedes had simply been DL’d when the injury originally occurred, he’d be eligible to play tomorrow and he might be just fine to do so. Instead, he’s probably made things worse since then and he’s now going to miss at least another week. He only had the MRI to determine the severity of his injury yesterday.
The Mets are in good position to cover a Cespedes injury with both Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares playing well in their part-time roles. However, it’s Phillip Evans, Cespedes’s replacement on the roster, who is starting in left field today.