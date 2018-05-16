Miguel Cabrera feels unappreciated, won’t play hurt

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has battled a plethora of injuries in his 30’s, playing in 119 games in 2015 and 130 games last year. He’s battled hamstring, groin, back, biceps, and calf injuries just in the last few years. While he has spent some time on the disabled list, Cabrera has also played while injured. But he won’t be doing that anymore.
As MLive.com’s Evan Boodbery reports, Cabrera feels unappreciated for playing injured. He said, referring to playing through his current hamstring injury, “I went through that last year, so I don’t want to do the same thing. Nobody appreciates you when you play hurt, so I’m going to take my time and play when I’m good. I played hurt a lot of years here in Detroit. They don’t appreciate that. When you are doing bad, they crush you. They crush you. They say you’re bad, you should go home, you don’t deserve anything, you’re old. I say, ‘OK, I’m done playing hurt.’ Now I take my time.”
While Cabrera’s stats last year were by far the worst of his career, he had gotten off to a great start this season, batting .323/.407/.516 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 108 plate appearances. John Hicks has admirably handled first base in Cabrera’s absence. It’s not currently known when Cabrera will come off the disabled list, as he recently felt soreness in his hips and back while receiving treatment. He was eligible to come off the DL on Monday.
It was a travesty this offseason when starter Lance Lynn went — like many other free agents — jobless until late into the winter and early spring. Lynn ended up settling for a one-year, $12 million contract with the Twins. He just turned 31 and underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2015 but had been a reliable starter his entire career and put up strong numbers in his return last year.
Unfortunately for the Twins, Lynn has been abysmal this season. Facing his former team on Wednesday afternoon, Lynn gave up three runs to the Cardinals on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in three innings. He now owns a 7.47 ERA with a 41/29 K/BB ratio in 37 1/3 innings.
Lynn has lasted fewer than five innings in half of his eight starts. He has allowed five or more runs in half of those starts. His ERA is fifth-worst in baseball (min. 30 innings) behind only Josh Tomlin (8.10), Matt Moore (8.03), Marcus Stroman (7.71), and Kendall Graveman (7.60). Lynn’s average of only 1.41 strikeouts for every walk is eighth-worst in baseball. According to FanGraphs, only 17 pitchers have given up more hard contact than Lynn (40.8%) and only nine have given up more home runs as a percentage of fly balls (20.0%). Any way you slice it, it’s been an awful year so far for Lynn.
The AL Central is baseball’s worst division with the Indians leading the way at 21-21. The Twins hold second place with an 18-21 record. Getting Lynn to right his ship would go along way towards giving the Twins a leg up in a wide open division.