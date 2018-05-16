Agent requests Red Sox trade Blake Swihart

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports that the agent of utilityman Blake Swihart, Brodie Scoffield of The Legacy Agency, has requested the Red Sox trade his client so he can get playing time elsewhere. Scoffield said, “We’ve had conversations with the team, and they’re aware of how we feel. Blake’s in a really difficult position. We’ve got a switch-hitter, offensive impact player, and his bat deserves a chance to be in the lineup.” He added, “I don’t think we’re building any time of trade value, nor helping him progress as a ballplayer, nor is the team really being served by him in this role.”
Swihart, 26, was once a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball as a catcher. While he has spent a majority of his major league career behind the plate, he has spent only one inning there this season with the other 23 coming in left field (19) and first base (four). The Red Sox have gotten a combined .444 OPS from catchers Sandy Leon (.464) and Christian Vazquez (.435). Swihart has started in only four of his team’s 43 games this season.
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski views Swihart as “protection for us as a third catcher.” He said, “…the reality is, your 25th player usually doesn’t play that much anyway, really.”
As Drellich points out, Swihart hasn’t been asked to pinch-hit since APril 27 and hasn’t pinch-run since April 5. It makes sense that Scoffield would pursue a trade for his client, as his situation in Boston is not making much sense.
It was a travesty this offseason when starter Lance Lynn went — like many other free agents — jobless until late into the winter and early spring. Lynn ended up settling for a one-year, $12 million contract with the Twins. He just turned 31 and underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2015 but had been a reliable starter his entire career and put up strong numbers in his return last year.
Unfortunately for the Twins, Lynn has been abysmal this season. Facing his former team on Wednesday afternoon, Lynn gave up three runs to the Cardinals on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in three innings. He now owns a 7.47 ERA with a 41/29 K/BB ratio in 37 1/3 innings.
Lynn has lasted fewer than five innings in half of his eight starts. He has allowed five or more runs in half of those starts. His ERA is fifth-worst in baseball (min. 30 innings) behind only Josh Tomlin (8.10), Matt Moore (8.03), Marcus Stroman (7.71), and Kendall Graveman (7.60). Lynn’s average of only 1.41 strikeouts for every walk is eighth-worst in baseball. According to FanGraphs, only 17 pitchers have given up more hard contact than Lynn (40.8%) and only nine have given up more home runs as a percentage of fly balls (20.0%). Any way you slice it, it’s been an awful year so far for Lynn.
The AL Central is baseball’s worst division with the Indians leading the way at 21-21. The Twins hold second place with an 18-21 record. Getting Lynn to right his ship would go along way towards giving the Twins a leg up in a wide open division.