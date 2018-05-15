Video: Giancarlo Stanton bloops a single for 1,000th career hit

Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and is expected to miss the next four to eight weeks, the club announced. An avulsion fracture happens near where bone attaches to a tendon or ligament. During the fracture, the tendon or ligament is torn away and takes a small piece of bone with it. Pollock suffered the injury diving to catch a Tyler Saladino line drive during Monday’s game against the Brewers.

Pollock, 30, has been among the best players in baseball this season, batting .293/.349/.620 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 166 plate appearances. This is obviously a big loss for the Diamondbacks, who enter play Tuesday leading the NL West with a 24-17 record.

Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings are likely to handle center field while Pollock recovers.

