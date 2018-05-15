Video: Giancarlo Stanton bloops a single for 1,000th career hit

Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton collected the 1,000th hit of his career, blooping a single to shallow right field in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Nationals.
Stanton, 28, has had difficulty staying healthy during most of his nine-year career, otherwise he would’ve had that achievement much earlier. Across those nine seasons, Stanton has hit .268/.359/.553 with 277 home runs and 698 RBI in 4,297 trips to the plate. Entering Tuesday’s action, he was hitting .252/.339/.516 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 177 PA on the season.
Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left thumb and is expected to miss the next four to eight weeks, the club announced. An avulsion fracture happens near where bone attaches to a tendon or ligament. During the fracture, the tendon or ligament is torn away and takes a small piece of bone with it. Pollock suffered the injury diving to catch a Tyler Saladino line drive during Monday’s game against the Brewers.
Pollock, 30, has been among the best players in baseball this season, batting .293/.349/.620 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 166 plate appearances. This is obviously a big loss for the Diamondbacks, who enter play Tuesday leading the NL West with a 24-17 record.
Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings are likely to handle center field while Pollock recovers.