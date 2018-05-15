Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for drug violation

SEATTLE (AP) Seattle Mariners All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement.
The league announced Cano’s suspension Tuesday in a stunning development for the stalwart in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup and a club expected to contend for a postseason spot in the American League. Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic. In a statement released through the players’ association, Cano says, “This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment.” He said he didn’t realize it was banned.
It’s the first major strike in a career that has Hall of Fame potential. Cano was trending toward being one of the few current players with a chance to reach 3,000 hits in his career and has been a consummate defensive standout. Cano is an eight-time All-Star but now must deal with the stigma of a suspension.
The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that infielders Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe have been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. To clear up roster spots, the club optioned infielder Kyle Farmer and outfielder Tim Locastro to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Turner, 33, was hit by a pitch during spring training, suffering a fractured left wrist. It was a big loss for the Dodgers as Turner has put up an aggregate .881 OPS and 18.8 WAR (per Baseball Reference) since joining the club in 2014. Forsythe, Farmer, and Max Muncy handled third base while Turner was out.
Forsythe, 31, went on the DL a month ago with inflammation in his right shoulder. He had hit a disappointing .174/.224/.283 in 49 plate appearances across 12 games prior to being sidelined.
The Dodgers, defending National League champions, have had a rough 2018 thus far. They’re in fourth place in the NL West with a 16-24 record. Getting Turner and Forsythe back may be able to help them accrue a bit of momentum.