Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano suspended 80 games for drug violation

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that infielders Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe have been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. To clear up roster spots, the club optioned infielder Kyle Farmer and outfielder Tim Locastro to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Turner, 33, was hit by a pitch during spring training, suffering a fractured left wrist. It was a big loss for the Dodgers as Turner has put up an aggregate .881 OPS and 18.8 WAR (per Baseball Reference) since joining the club in 2014. Forsythe, Farmer, and Max Muncy handled third base while Turner was out.

Forsythe, 31, went on the DL a month ago with inflammation in his right shoulder. He had hit a disappointing .174/.224/.283 in 49 plate appearances across 12 games prior to being sidelined.

The Dodgers, defending National League champions, have had a rough 2018 thus far. They’re in fourth place in the NL West with a 16-24 record. Getting Turner and Forsythe back may be able to help them accrue a bit of momentum.

