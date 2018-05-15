Robinson Cano to undergo surgery to repair fractured hand

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand. Cano was hit by a Blaine Hardy pitch on Sunday.

Cano also received an 80-game suspension on Tuesday for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement. He will be able to both serve his suspension and recover from his surgery.

The 35-year-old hit .287/.385/.441 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 169 plate appearances prior to the injury. Gordon Beckham was called up from Triple-A Tacoma. The longer-term solution for the Mariners may be having Dee Gordon move back to second base from center field. Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto said on 950 KJR that Gordon will start taking grounders at second base in preparation to possibly switch positions.

