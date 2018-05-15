Rangers place Adrian Beltre on disabled list with strained left hamstring

Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake announced on Tuesday that third baseman Adrian Beltre has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The club purchased the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock.
Beltre, 39, aggravated his hamstring during Sunday’s game against the Astros. This is already Beltre’s second DL stint of the season, as he missed time between April 25 and May 27 with a strained left hamstring.
When he has been healthy enough to be in the lineup, Beltre has been productive, batting .314/.375/.422 with a home run and 12 RBI in 120 plate appearances. Alberto and Isiah Kiner-Falefa should handle third base while Beltre is absent.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand. Cano was hit by a Blaine Hardy pitch on Sunday.
Cano also received an 80-game suspension on Tuesday for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement. He will be able to both serve his suspension and recover from his surgery.
The 35-year-old hit .287/.385/.441 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 169 plate appearances prior to the injury. Gordon Beckham was called up from Triple-A Tacoma. The longer-term solution for the Mariners may be having Dee Gordon move back to second base from center field. Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto said on 950 KJR that Gordon will start taking grounders at second base in preparation to possibly switch positions.