Rangers place Adrian Beltre on disabled list with strained left hamstring

Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake announced on Tuesday that third baseman Adrian Beltre has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. The club purchased the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock.

Beltre, 39, aggravated his hamstring during Sunday’s game against the Astros. This is already Beltre’s second DL stint of the season, as he missed time between April 25 and May 27 with a strained left hamstring.

When he has been healthy enough to be in the lineup, Beltre has been productive, batting .314/.375/.422 with a home run and 12 RBI in 120 plate appearances. Alberto and Isiah Kiner-Falefa should handle third base while Beltre is absent.

